Stuart Tragheim: Covid through the eyes of a CEO (and the future of IP)
COVER Podcast #8
On this month’s COVER podcast we are joined by Stuart Tragheim, CEO of Holloway Friendly
Stuart Tragheim [pictured] recently won Protection & Health Leader of the Year at the recent Customer Care Awards, on our latest podcast COVER editor Adam Saville gets the Holloway Friendly CEO's reaction to that well deserved achievement.
They also take a look at the Covid-19 crisis through the eyes of a CEO - how the mutual overcame some of the operational challenges caused by the pandemic, plus how income protection (IP) has been adapted as product in light of the crisis.
They also discuss the future of IP - and some of the things Stuart would like to see built into the proposition going forward.
As ever, the interview is about 30 minutes long, so there's plenty to get your teeth into. Listen below.
