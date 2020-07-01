Holloway Friendly
Holloway Friendly overhauls mental health underwriting
‘Industry first’
COVER Summit video: Stuart Tragheim, Holloway Friendly CEO
Thursday 10 October
Holloway Friendly grows membership almost 25%
2018 financial results
COVER Feature: Access all areas
'A thorough, honest approach to customer disclosure is good for everybody'
Holloway Friendly: Keeping life colourful
Interactive eBook
Holloway Friendly launches 'Wheel of Protection' tool
‘Education exercise’
COVER Mental Health Forum: The elephant in the room
Full conference review
PRIMIS adds Holloway Friendly to panel
And launches in-house marketing portal
Holloway Friendly launches online calculator
To highlight importance of protecting income
Holloway Friendly teams up with RedArc
To support income protection claims
Holloway Friendly pays 98% of income protection claims for 2018
2% increase on 2017
Andy Rowson appointed Holloway Friendly sales and marketing director
Recently rebranded income protection mutual celebrates two industry commendations
Holloway Friendly appoints Graham Newitt as non-exec director
Previously he was strategic consultant to firms such as Zurich, Scottish Widows and FNZ
Holloway Friendly launches income protection plan discounts
10% or 20% premium discounts to Short Term Income Protection and Purely Income Protection Plans where there are exclusions
Holloway Friendly introduces 'immediate underwriting decision'
Online application journey using reflexive questions for advisers and customers
Holloway Friendly pays 96% of claims
Holloway Friendly has paid 97% of claims in Q4 2017 and 96% of claims in 2017 overall after significant changes made to the friendly society's claims payments over the past year.
'Brand failure' blamed for closure of Holloway Friendly subsidiary
Holloway Friendly has taken the decision to close its Optimal Protection group risk brand to new business with immediate effect.