Holloway Friendly names Ben Pears as CEO

Delivering new five-year strategy

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Holloway Friendly has announced the appointment of Ben Pears as its new chief executive officer, effective from 24 June, 2024.

Pears joins the specialist income protection provider to help deliver its new five-year growth strategy. He replaces Stuart Tragheim who recently stepped down as CEO after seven and a half years in the role, moving to a portfolio career. Most recently, Pears was insurance director for Unity Mutual. He has also previously held CEO roles from a number of organisations including Kingston Unity Friendly Society and Synergy Financial Products. He has 27 years' experience working in financial services across roles in analysis, strategy and communications, financial advice, consultancy and d...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

iPipeline launches protection engagement tool

COVER Customer Care Awards 2024: Winners

More on Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2024: In pictures
Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2024: In pictures

Winners gallery

COVER
clock 28 June 2024 • 1 min read
COVER Customer Care Awards 2024: Winners
Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2024: Winners

17 winners announced

COVER
clock 28 June 2024 • 1 min read
Vikki Jefferies joins L&G
Insurer

Vikki Jefferies joins L&G

Takes role of market development director

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 27 June 2024 • 1 min read