Holloway Friendly names Ben Pears as CEO

Pears joins the specialist income protection provider to help deliver its new five-year growth strategy. He replaces Stuart Tragheim who recently stepped down as CEO after seven and a half years in the role, moving to a portfolio career. Most recently, Pears was insurance director for Unity Mutual. He has also previously held CEO roles from a number of organisations including Kingston Unity Friendly Society and Synergy Financial Products. He has 27 years' experience working in financial services across roles in analysis, strategy and communications, financial advice, consultancy and d...