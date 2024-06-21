Holloway Friendly names Ben Pears as CEO

Holloway Friendly has announced the appointment of Ben Pears as its new chief executive officer, effective from 24 June, 2024.
Pears joins the specialist income protection provider to help deliver its new five-year growth strategy. He replaces Stuart Tragheim who recently stepped down as CEO after seven and a half years in the role, moving to a portfolio career. Most recently, Pears was insurance director for Unity Mutual. He has also previously held CEO roles from a number of organisations including Kingston Unity Friendly Society and Synergy Financial Products. He has 27 years' experience working in financial services across roles in analysis, strategy and communications, financial advice, consultancy and d...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.