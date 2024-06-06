Holloway Friendly joins UnderwriteMe platform

Following adviser feedback

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

UnderwriteMe has added income protection (IP) provider, Holloway Friendly, to its Protection Platform.

The addition follows adviser feedback asking Holloway Friendly to join the platform. The provider said the Protection Platform allows the option to bundle its IP products with life insurance from other providers, through a single application form with the aim of saving time. Martin Sincup, head of marketing and propositions, Holloway Friendly, said: "The platform is a way to give advisers more visibility of the price and cover we can offer, after underwriting. That's not always obvious from a basic quote. "The single application form covers different product types, as well as differen...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Best Insurance launches AI underwriting solution

Over half of adults want to focus more on health: AXA

More on Income Protection

Vitality pays out £117m
Income Protection

Vitality pays out £117m

94.6% claims paid rate

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 13 June 2024 • 2 min read
Holloway Friendly joins UnderwriteMe platform
Income Protection

Holloway Friendly joins UnderwriteMe platform

Following adviser feedback

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 June 2024 • 1 min read
Royal London updates IP proposition
Income Protection

Royal London updates IP proposition

Flexibility for the self-employed

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 June 2024 • 3 min read