Holloway Friendly joins UnderwriteMe platform

UnderwriteMe has added income protection (IP) provider, Holloway Friendly, to its Protection Platform.
The addition follows adviser feedback asking Holloway Friendly to join the platform. The provider said the Protection Platform allows the option to bundle its IP products with life insurance from other providers, through a single application form with the aim of saving time. Martin Sincup, head of marketing and propositions, Holloway Friendly, said: "The platform is a way to give advisers more visibility of the price and cover we can offer, after underwriting. That's not always obvious from a basic quote. "The single application form covers different product types, as well as differen...
