Holloway Friendly pays out £5m in 2024

20% increase year on year

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Mutual, Holloway Friendly has released it s claims statistics report which showed that it paid £5.13 million to members in 2024.

The figure represented a 20% rise year on year according to the mutual. It said it supported 600 members who were too unwell to work over the year. Holloway Friendly paid out at a rate of 88.3% in 2024, up from 86.3% the previous year. Of those who were not paid, the reasons for which were mainly non-disclosure and policy condition not met, according to the mutual. Of those who made a claim, the top conditions were musculoskeletal issues (31.4%), mental health conditions (12.33%) and joints and tendons injuries (8.9%). John Roberts director of distribution Holloway Friendly said...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Professional skills: Advising mortgages and protection

LV= pays out almost £137m in 2024

More on Insurer

LV= pays out almost £137m in 2024
Insurer

LV= pays out almost £137m in 2024

£2m increase year-on-year

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 30 April 2025 • 2 min read
L&G launches third CMO report instalment
Insurer

L&G launches third CMO report instalment

Covers return-to-work outcomes

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 April 2025 • 1 min read
Steve Bridger to join Aviva GI
Insurer

Steve Bridger to join Aviva GI

Matt McGill to takes the role

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 28 April 2025 • 1 min read