Holloway Friendly pays out £5m in 2024

The figure represented a 20% rise year on year according to the mutual. It said it supported 600 members who were too unwell to work over the year. Holloway Friendly paid out at a rate of 88.3% in 2024, up from 86.3% the previous year. Of those who were not paid, the reasons for which were mainly non-disclosure and policy condition not met, according to the mutual. Of those who made a claim, the top conditions were musculoskeletal issues (31.4%), mental health conditions (12.33%) and joints and tendons injuries (8.9%). John Roberts director of distribution Holloway Friendly said...