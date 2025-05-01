Holloway Friendly pays out £5m in 2024

Mutual, Holloway Friendly has released it s claims statistics report which showed that it paid £5.13 million to members in 2024.
The figure represented a 20% rise year on year according to the mutual. It said it supported 600 members who were too unwell to work over the year. Holloway Friendly paid out at a rate of 88.3% in 2024, up from 86.3% the previous year. Of those who were not paid, the reasons for which were mainly non-disclosure and policy condition not met, according to the mutual. Of those who made a claim, the top conditions were musculoskeletal issues (31.4%), mental health conditions (12.33%) and joints and tendons injuries (8.9%). John Roberts director of distribution Holloway Friendly said...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.