Stuart Tragheim joins t+1

Actuarial modelling platform, t+1, has announced that Stuart Tragheim will join its advisory board.
Tragheim, who previously held the role of CEO at Holloway Friendly, will sit on the board with Debbie Kennedy, CEO of LifeSearch and Phil Zeidler, co-founder of DeadHappy. Tragheim said: "Those of us who have been in this sector for a while will recognise that legacy actuarial software often presents slow processing speeds, poor usability and high costs, and this causes immense frustration for CEOs, CFOs, chief actuaries and heads of proposition, in equal measure. "I'm delighted to have joined the t+1 advisory board and look forward to helping the team roll out this state-of-the-art s...
