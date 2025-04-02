The Exeter appoints Suzy Esson as COO

Effective 1 April, 2025

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Insurer, The Exeter, has announced the appointment of Suzy Esson as chief operating officer, effective 1 April, 2025.

Esson will be responsible for leading customer service teams with underwriting and claims teams also under her remit. The initial focus for Esson will be to build upon the launch of The Exeter's multi-benefit protection platform as well as manage business transformation activities. The provider launched its multi benefit platform earlier this year, it will allow users to see multiple quotes at once whilst automatically carrying details through to application. Esson will also sit on The Exeter's board of directors and executive leadership team as part of her role. The newly created ...

