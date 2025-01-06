Holloway Friendly names director of distribution

Income protection provider, Holloway Friendly, has promoted its head of distribution, John Roberts, to the role of director of distribution.
Roberts has been with the provider for eight years, having joined as a business development manager. Previously, he held roles at Aviva, Unum, AXA, Canada Life and Standard Life. Ben Pears, chief executive officer, Holloway Friendly, said: "John has strong relationships with our distributors, together with a great understanding of their challenges and opportunities. "We've had a year of strong growth, with an increase in business written of over 90%, year on year. John will now lead our distribution strategy to help us continue to grow in line with our plans." Roberts succeeds Andy...
