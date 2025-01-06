Holloway Friendly names director of distribution

Roberts has been with the provider for eight years, having joined as a business development manager. Previously, he held roles at Aviva, Unum, AXA, Canada Life and Standard Life. Ben Pears, chief executive officer, Holloway Friendly, said: "John has strong relationships with our distributors, together with a great understanding of their challenges and opportunities. "We've had a year of strong growth, with an increase in business written of over 90%, year on year. John will now lead our distribution strategy to help us continue to grow in line with our plans." Roberts succeeds Andy...