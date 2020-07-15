COVER Customer Care Awards: All winners revealed!
Awards show on demand
Virtual ceremony for this year's COVER Customer Care Awards took place at 2pm on 15 July
The COVER Customer Care Awards are the protection and health insurance industry's opportunity to celebrate the most outstanding examples of customer service shown by providers, third parties and individuals.
Due to social distancing restrictions, we were unable to meet in person to celebrate these crucial awards this year, however, we think you will agree, this virtual awards show is next best thing!
At the heart of every policy is a human being, so this is our chance to shine a light on the most outstanding examples of customer service shown by protection and health insurers and individuals in recent times.
Who is going above and beyond for customers? What care and support propositions really stand-out? And how fairly are claims teams and underwriters treating those who take out health and protection insurance?
One of the judges, Steve Casey, marketing director for Square Health, said: "I am honoured to be asked to judge these awards again this year. We always say that the customer is at the heart of everything we do and COVER recognises this. What really impressed me was not only the standard of entries but some of the fantastic work being undertaken especially in the claims arena. I would urge all providers not only to continue but not hide this under a bushel and articulate what they are doing."
At the awards, AIG Life scored a hatrick on the provider side and picked up an individual award, while Royal London won Best Underwriting Team and Stuart Tragheim of Holloway Friendly took Best Protection & Health Leader. Bupa, meanwhile, picked up two provider awards.
You can watch the online ceremony - featuring judges comments - below on demand and find the full list of winners underneath.
Best Underwriting Team
Winner = Royal London
Best Health Insurance
Winner = Bupa
Highly Commended = VitalityHealth
Best Marketing Team
Winner = AIG Life
Highly Commended = Bupa
Highly Commended = British Friendly
Best Added Value Customer Service (Third Party)
Winner = Square Health
Highly Commended = Working To Wellbeing
Best Intermediary Support/Business Development Team
Winner = AIG Life
Highly Commended = Legal & General
Highly Commended = Holloway Friendly
Best Online Service Team
Winner = Zurich
Best Claims Management/Claims Team
Winner = Aviva
Highly Commended = British Friendly
Highly Commended = HSBC Life
Best Mental Health Support Service (Provider)
Winner = Bupa
Highly Commended = Unum
Best Mental Health Support (Third Party)
Winner = CBT Clinics
Best Health & Wellbeing Offering
Winner = AIG Life
Highly Commended = Unum
Best Tech Service
Winner = CIExpert
Highly Commended = UnderwriteMe
Best Intermediary Support Individual
Winner = David Butler, Aegon
Highly Commended = Gillian Tait, Bupa Global
Outstanding Customer Care Individual
Winner = Shelley Beaumont, Unum
Highly Commended = Julie Gibson, Cirencester Friendly
Young Insurance Person of the Year
Winner = Camilla Hoskisson, AIG Life
Highly Commended = Sam Njoroge, Cirencester Friendly
Customer Service Above & Beyond
Winner = Shepherds Friendly
Highly Commended = Aviva
Highly Commended = LV=
Best Protection and Health Leader
Winner = Stuart Tragheim, Holloway Friendly
