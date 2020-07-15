COVER Customer Care Awards: All winners revealed!

Virtual ceremony for this year's COVER Customer Care Awards took place at 2pm on 15 July

The COVER Customer Care Awards are the protection and health insurance industry's opportunity to celebrate the most outstanding examples of customer service shown by providers, third parties and individuals.

Due to social distancing restrictions, we were unable to meet in person to celebrate these crucial awards this year, however, we think you will agree, this virtual awards show is next best thing!

At the heart of every policy is a human being, so this is our chance to shine a light on the most outstanding examples of customer service shown by protection and health insurers and individuals in recent times.

Who is going above and beyond for customers? What care and support propositions really stand-out? And how fairly are claims teams and underwriters treating those who take out health and protection insurance?

One of the judges, Steve Casey, marketing director for Square Health, said: "I am honoured to be asked to judge these awards again this year. We always say that the customer is at the heart of everything we do and COVER recognises this. What really impressed me was not only the standard of entries but some of the fantastic work being undertaken especially in the claims arena. I would urge all providers not only to continue but not hide this under a bushel and articulate what they are doing."

At the awards, AIG Life scored a hatrick on the provider side and picked up an individual award, while Royal London won Best Underwriting Team and Stuart Tragheim of Holloway Friendly took Best Protection & Health Leader. Bupa, meanwhile, picked up two provider awards.

You can watch the online ceremony - featuring judges comments - below on demand and find the full list of winners underneath.

Best Underwriting Team

Winner = Royal London

Best Health Insurance

Winner = Bupa

Highly Commended = VitalityHealth

Best Marketing Team

Winner = AIG Life

Highly Commended = Bupa

Highly Commended = British Friendly

Best Added Value Customer Service (Third Party)

Winner = Square Health

Highly Commended = Working To Wellbeing

Best Intermediary Support/Business Development Team

Winner = AIG Life

Highly Commended = Legal & General

Highly Commended = Holloway Friendly

Best Online Service Team

Winner = Zurich



Best Claims Management/Claims Team

Winner = Aviva

Highly Commended = British Friendly

Highly Commended = HSBC Life

Best Mental Health Support Service (Provider)

Winner = Bupa

Highly Commended = Unum

Best Mental Health Support (Third Party)

Winner = CBT Clinics

Best Health & Wellbeing Offering

Winner = AIG Life

Highly Commended = Unum

Best Tech Service

Winner = CIExpert

Highly Commended = UnderwriteMe

Best Intermediary Support Individual

Winner = David Butler, Aegon

Highly Commended = Gillian Tait, Bupa Global



Outstanding Customer Care Individual

Winner = Shelley Beaumont, Unum

Highly Commended = Julie Gibson, Cirencester Friendly

Young Insurance Person of the Year

Winner = Camilla Hoskisson, AIG Life

Highly Commended = Sam Njoroge, Cirencester Friendly

Customer Service Above & Beyond

Winner = Shepherds Friendly

Highly Commended = Aviva

Highly Commended = LV=