'Many intermediaries will not know they are buying fraudulent leads'
COVER Podcast #7
LifeSearch CEO Tom Baigrie and Contact State founder Alain Desmier discuss fraudulent lead generation
The recent ‘Protecting The Protectors' paper from LifeSearch and Contact State, which we reported on here, shined a spotlight on the fraudulent and misleading tactics being used by some life insurance online lead generation firms, many of them based offshore.
It only takes a quick Google search to find firms pretending to be affiliated with credible life insurers or posing a legitimate intermediaries. These outfits are profiting by selling on the leads and many of which are getting picked up, often unknowingly, by insurance brokers.
On this podcast, COVER editor is joined by LifeSearch CEO Tom Baigrie and Contact State founder Alain Desmier to discuss some examples of how this is being done, the potential risks faced by advisers and how the industry can stamp it out before regulators such as the Advertising Standards Association (ASA), Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) take action. Listen below.
