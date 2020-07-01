fraud

IPMI: Dangerous waters
IPMI: Dangerous waters

The increasing success of international private medical insurance is being matched by a rise in fraudsters targeting the market. Andrew Apps outlines the problem

A warning from Uncle Sam on claims
A warning from Uncle Sam on claims

Non-contestability of claims is, on the surface, a way to rebuild consumer confidence in insurers. However, as Simon Havinden notes, lessons from the US suggest otherwise

10% -15% of PMI invoices incorrect
10% -15% of PMI invoices incorrect

The PMI industry is becoming increasingly disturbed by the amount of incorrect invoices it receives for private medical treatment.

  • PMI
Fraud Week - top tips
Fraud Week - top tips

To highlight fraud week, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) has released a set of basic tips it said every organisation should be aware of.