fraud
Fraudster who faked own death living in Philippines
He's married someone 23 years younger
Mother and son charged after allegedly faking death to claim life insurance
A mother and her son have been charged today with fraud after they allegedly conspired to fake the mother's death in Zanzibar to claim £140,000 worth of life insurance.
Life insurance agent found guilty in commission scam
An insurance agent who sold fictitious life insurance policies to pocket thousands in commission payments has been handed a 12 month suspended sentence.
Health insurers reveal court cases in the fight against fraud
The Health Insurance Counter Fraud Group has revealed two recent cases demonstrating the progress of cooperative work across the health insurance and dental industry to combat fraud.
High court redresses fraudulent income protection claim
In a landmark ruling the High Court in London has ordered a fraudster to repay more than £19,000 to Cirencester Friendly after falsely obtaining an income protection policy from the company and involving the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) for compensation....
Insurance Bill receives Royal Assent
The Insurance Act 2015, which modernises rules governing the industry has received Royal Assent.
IPMI: Dangerous waters
The increasing success of international private medical insurance is being matched by a rise in fraudsters targeting the market. Andrew Apps outlines the problem
A warning from Uncle Sam on claims
Non-contestability of claims is, on the surface, a way to rebuild consumer confidence in insurers. However, as Simon Havinden notes, lessons from the US suggest otherwise
Warning on 'call-back' phone scam targeting advisers
LifeQuote is warning any adviser that offers a call back service to beware of an increase in 070 phone scams.
Couple sentenced for £1m life insurance fraud after husband faked his own death
A husband and wife have been sentenced after he faked his death in a bid to collect more than £1.1 million from life insurance policies and investments.
General Insurance fraud hit £1.3bn in 2013, ABI
Fraud figures up 18% on 2012.
A third of intermediaries expect insurance fraud to worsen
Over a third (35%) of insurance intermediaries expects the problem of fraud facing the industry to become worse over the next three to five years, according to research.
Mortgage broker jailed after 'disgusting' £3.5m fraud
A mortgage broker has been jailed for six years after fraudulently obtaining almost £3.5m from clients in the North East.
ABI boosts spending on fraud
Extra detectives to be recruited to tackle insurance fraud in England and Wales.
One in seven paid claims arise from deliberate non-disclosure
Munich Re estimates one in seven claims are paid in respect of someone deliberately failing to disclose relevant medical or lifestyle facts on application, mostly so significant that the application should have been rejected.
10% -15% of PMI invoices incorrect
The PMI industry is becoming increasingly disturbed by the amount of incorrect invoices it receives for private medical treatment.
Fraud Week - top tips
To highlight fraud week, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) has released a set of basic tips it said every organisation should be aware of.
Allianz forms crisis response to cyber risk
Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) has launched Allianz Cyber Protect, enabling businesses to protect against cyber criminals and data loss ahead of potential regulation.
Fraud crackdown saved taxpayers £6.5bn, says minister
Measures to cut fraud saved the taxpayer £6.5bn last year, the government has said.
Insurance companies implicated in use of rogue private investigators
Ten insurance companies have been implicated in the use of the "rogue element of the private investigation industry", according to a report from the Serious Organised Crime Agency (Soca).
Tenet develops anti-money laundering service
Tenet has developed an online anti-money laundering service to combat fraud, eliminate paperwork and enable advisers to process transactions more efficiently.
Network hosts events for advisers and protection providers
Adviser network Pink is set to host a series of business development conferences across the UK in a drive to build relationships between advisers, lenders and protection providers.
Finance firms hit with £560m in fraud fines since '07
Regulators have fined companies and top bosses about £1bn for fraudulent activities since 2007, a report due out today has found.
FSA reviews insurance firms' use of claim fraud private investigators
The FSA is conducting a review into insurance firms' use of private investigators amid suspicions of poor practice.