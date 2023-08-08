Financial Vulnerability Taskforce launches guide to support bereaved clients

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
The Financial Vulnerability Taskforce, which is part of the Consumer Duty Alliance, has launched a new Good Practice Guide to help firms support clients and their families with bereavement.

The guide comprises over 30 examples of actions that financial advice firms can consider, and links to nearly 100 organisations that can provide "valuable and timely help", the FVT detailed.

It was created by Tony Miles, later life financial advice expert, and reviewed by an editorial panel of subject matter experts, including the National Bereavement Service, and produced with support from Legal & General.

The guide was designed to help firms consider their ability and obligation to prepare their clients before a death, the body added, and it will help firms to support clients appropriately afterwards.

Miles commented that this new guide doesn't attempt to delve into the emotional aspects of bereavement or the appropriate interpersonal skills.

Instead, it highlights examples of practical actions advisers might consider before and after bereavement, and it includes a listing of numerous organisations offering specialist bereavement related help.

Bereavement is a negative life event identified by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a driver of vulnerability.

"It can occur at any age and will often impact a client's ability to engage in conversations and decision-making capability, including greater risk of vulnerability to financial fraud," the FVT said.

"Firms that can help clients by providing the right information, support and guidance at the right time and in a way that's accessible and manageable, can be invaluable at such a time."

Miles added: "Whether this guide simply confirms that a firm has all bases covered or becomes a part of their vulnerable client policy or it provides evidence of practical actions taken to avoid foreseeable harm, we hope it's seen this as a valuable resource."

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
