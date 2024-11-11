FCA warns of Rosemount clone

The regulator said fraudsters under the firm name Rosemount Limited are using the false details of Rosemount Financial Solutions and are giving out false details, including email addresses, telephone numbers, postal addresses and firm reference numbers. According to the warning posted, the clone firm is using this email [email protected] and website https://rosemountsolutions.com. The FCA warned that Rosemount Limited is not authorised, and fraudsters copy the details of authorised firms to "convince people that their firm is genuine". "Scammers may mix these details with...