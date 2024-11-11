FCA warns of Rosemount clone

Fraudsters targeting individuals

Isabel Baxter
clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned that fraudsters are copying the details of mortgage and protection network, Rosemount Financial Solutions, and is targeting individuals.

The regulator said fraudsters under the firm name Rosemount Limited are using the false details of Rosemount Financial Solutions and are giving out false details, including email addresses, telephone numbers, postal addresses and firm reference numbers. According to the warning posted, the clone firm is using this email [email protected] and website https://rosemountsolutions.com. The FCA warned that Rosemount Limited is not authorised, and fraudsters copy the details of authorised firms to "convince people that their firm is genuine". "Scammers may mix these details with...

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
