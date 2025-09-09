Shepherds Friendly partners with Alula Technologies on underwriting

Provider, Shepherds Friendly, has partnered with technology firm, Alula Technologies, to access a low-code underwriting platform.
Alula Technologies supports companies in the insurance, employee benefits and healthcare industries The firm said the low-code underwriting platform being accessed by Shepherds Friendly has been designed to adapt to changing market conditions and consumer needs. Shepherds Friendly said the aim of the integration is to reach a wider audience and provide cover to more people with these enhancements to its underwriting. Daniel Simpson, chief innovation officer, Shepherds Friendly, said: "As a mutual, a core part of our ethos is to strengthen financial resilience, and we believe adapt...
