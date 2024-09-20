Rise of AI-enabled fraud

Claims automation firm, Sprout.ai, has released research showing that artificial intelligence (AI)-influenced insurance claims fraud is on the rise.
The report, which surveyed 200 UK claims handlers, indicated that 19% of respondents thought that up to one in four claims now involve fake supporting documents that were influenced by AI and digital tools. It also showed that 65% of insurance claims handlers had seen an uptick in fraudulent claims since 2021. Of those asked, 64% suspected AI had been used to create or alter claims documents in 5-10% of all cases. Health claims were targeted in the report, health and dental insurance claims both were suspected of being targeted by AI fraud. The common occurrences for health insuran...
