Majority of customers prefer human-led financial advice over AI

Unbiased research findings

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

New research has found that while consumers see a role for artificial intelligence (AI) in financial advice, most prefer human advisers.

Financial advice platform, Unbiased, surveyed 800 UK adults actively seeking financial advice. It found that most (74%) were open to an adviser-led model, while 6% would choose an AI platform alone. Around 40% would only be open to a human adviser, with a further 34% open to a human adviser using AI tools. Unbiased said this suggests that people are most comfortable when advice remains adviser-led. The research found consumer mistrust and fear around AI, with customers noting a lack of human oversight (25%), the risk of poor or inaccurate advice (23%) and concerns around data privacy ...

