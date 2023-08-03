Government launches consultation on cold call ban for financial products

The consultation on the ban, which was announced in May as part of the government's fraud strategy, covers proposals to ban cold calls that offer any financial products.

Overall, victims lost £750 million between 2022-2023 due to fraudulent investment schemes, according to the City of London Police.

Running until 23 September, the consultation covers the current restrictions in place on cold calling for different financial services and products and what the proposed ban could look like, including the scope of the ban and how it could be enforced.

It also covers how the government can publicise this ban and its potential impacts, particularly for businesses and people with protected characteristics.

However, most legitimate firms' business models should not be affected, the government noted, if consensual marketing and existing relationships are excluded from the ban.

The decisions on the scope of this ban will inform the government's approach on enacting and enforcing the ban.

A ban with a wider scope will be simpler for consumers to understand, the government detailed, as any live, unsolicited direct marketing communication relating to financial services and products would be illegal.

A wide scope will also limit fraudsters' ability to adapt their strategies to avoid the ban and exploit any loopholes, the government added.

In the consultation, the government has focussed on the role and risks of live electronic communications, such as social media video or voice calls, rather than non-live electronic communications, such as text messages and emails.

This feedback will determine what the impact would be of this cold calling ban specifically targeting telephone calls only.

The government noted that it is taking other action to address the tactics used in non-live electronic communications scams, including banning SIM farms which are used to send thousands of scam texts at once.

The proposal will not apply to interactions where the customer has knowingly and willingly given consent to be contacted for marketing purposes.

"Criminals will often purposely target the most vulnerable members of our society and use a range of deceitful tactics to take advantage in any way they can. The government will not tolerate this behaviour," Andrew Griffith MP, economic secretary to the Treasury, wrote in the consultation foreword.

Griffith said the objective is to maximise the effectiveness of this ban in stopping fraudsters, while limiting any unintended impact on legitimate contact by firms selling "useful" financial services and products.

"Responses to this consultation will help inform the government's approach in achieving this goal, including on questions related to the precise scope of this ban and how best to communicate it to the public."