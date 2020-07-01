online
MorganAsh opens online discounted gift trust portal
Free for Transact advisers
'What is burnout?' spikes online
'Occupational phenomenon'
This Is Money teams up with Cavendish Online
To provide readers life and protection insurance
Govt. introduces online probate application service
‘Simpler and easier’
AIG Life signs five year deal with Direct Line
First direct-to-consumer life insurance partnership in UK
AXA PPP adds online counselling to EAP
For large corporates and SMEs
Mind and Prince William launch workplace mental health website
Online portal providing resources, training and information to UK businesses
Guardian FS introduces online self-service registration for advisers
'Unique' self-register system allows firms to avoid paperwork with two-step process
Aviva launches online trust application process for advisers
Advisers can now write Business Protection and Relevant Life plans in trust via self-service portal
HSBC Life joins UnderwriteMe
Total of major insurers available on comparison service reaches nine
Guardian launches Protection Builder platform for advisers
Gryphon Group Holdings' protection products will only be sold by advisers, who can combine them within a single journey
New Aviva online process to speed up medical record authorisation
Involves e-AMRA forms for clients