L&G introduces digital trust process

Insurer adds digital approach to allow its existing customers to place their policies in trust

The online solution was brought in earlier this month to overstep social distancing barriers preventing trust forms from being signed in person with a witness.

The alternative approach means trusts can be established without requiring a witness signature.

L&G said the change will give intermediaries an opportunity to engage with clients and was brought in as a result of customer and adviser feedback.

Ali Crossley, managing director, partnerships, Legal & General said: "These are uncertain times, but we want to offer our customers a clear certainty: our focus will always be to support them at the most challenging times in their lives. Never has there been a more challenging time, and we are listening to our customers and partners and working hard to be agile and responsive to their needs.

"This new digital approach to putting a policy in trust will offer our existing customers peace of mind that their loved ones will be financially supported as they wish, without the need for pen and ink signatures and witnesses. Our customers - and supporting their needs - remain our absolute priority at this time."