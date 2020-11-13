WATCH: COVER Excellence Awards Afterparty DJ Live Stream w/ Waxwork

An hour of funk and disco from COVER editor Adam Saville & Jennifer Wallis as Waxwork

On Tuesday we announced the winners of the COVER Excellence Awards 2020 as part of an online ceremony.

Our previously advertised official afterparty featuring a DJ live stream from COVER editor Adam Saville and Jennifer Wallis (aka Waxwork) was unable to take place, however you are now able watch the full video on demand below.

It's Friday after all!

In a past life, Adam was deputy of DJ Magazine and toured the world to play some of its biggest and most famous clubs. Jennifer is a music and wellbeing writer who is part of the Discofunk Collective and hosts a regular show on Netil Radio.

