DJ live stream announced for official Excellence Awards Afterparty!
Next Tuesday at 5.45pm
Join Waxwork aka Adam Saville and Jennifer Wallis for a vinyl-only DJ set after online ceremony
The fact we are unable to meet in person to celebrate the COVER Excellence Awards this year should not mean we cannot have some fun anyway, right?
This year's winners will be revealed during an online ceremony at 5.15pm on Tuesday 10 November, following the COVER Protection & Health Summit that day.
We are determined not to let another lockdown stand in the way of a decent opportunity for a dance (is there a better way to boost the endorphins!?), so we're delighted to announce that the official COVER Excellence Awards Afterparty will feature a live stream DJ set (from 5.45pm) from COVER editor Adam Saville and his back-to-back partner in crime Jennifer Wallis, recorded from their living room.
In a past life, Adam was deputy of DJ Magazine and toured the world to play some of its biggest and most famous clubs. Jennifer is a music and wellbeing writer who is part of the Discofunk Collective and hosts a regular show on Netil Radio.
Expect an hour of funk, soul and disco classics hand-picked and mixed from their extensive collection of vinyl from 5.45pm. Be there, or be square! Dress code = party!
To hear Waxwork in action check out their Mixcloud page here.
