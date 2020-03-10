The future of IP: Looking ahead into 2020 and beyond

Suzanne Clarkson explores what’s next for income protection

Income protection (IP) sales are on the rise, albeit from a low starting point. Can the industry in its current guise now rely on inertia? Or will the force for change - in terms of greater accessibility, flexibility and added value - bring it to a grinding halt. One thing's for sure, the need for society to become more self-sufficient is not going away. And people are slowly realising this. "What started with pensions has now extended to long-term illness," says Roy McLoughlin, associate director,...