The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021

Johnny Timpson to leave Scottish Widows In mid-January this year, one of the most well-known and well-respected figures in the protection space announced he would be stepping down from his day-to-day role. Johnny Timpson spent 30 years at Scottish Widows and during that time became synonymous with the protection industry, particularly on issues such as diversity and inclusivity, and improving access to protection. Insurers sign up for Explaining Underwriting Decisions agreement The Access...