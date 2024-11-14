Simplyhealth releases employer guide amid unpaid carer challenges

National charity Carers Trust, healthcare firm Simplyhealth and network Business in the Community's guide suggests four elements of support. The first element is identification and conversations with unpaid carers working for employers. The second is access to the right information around how they can gain support. The guide also tackles autonomy over how, when and where unpaid carers do their work, and acceptance of an individual's role as a carer and the celebration of skillsets they bring to the workplace because of this. "Carers need to have their own health needs met if the...