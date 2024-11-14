Simplyhealth releases employer guide amid unpaid carer challenges

Four in five carers with health conditions consider giving up their jobs

Jen Frost
clock • 3 min read

Simplyhealth has partnered with a charity and business network to launch an employer guide on supporting unpaid carer staff.

National charity Carers Trust, healthcare firm Simplyhealth and network Business in the Community's guide suggests four elements of support. The first element is identification and conversations with unpaid carers working for employers. The second is access to the right information around how they can gain support. The guide also tackles autonomy over how, when and where unpaid carers do their work, and acceptance of an individual's role as a carer and the celebration of skillsets they bring to the workplace because of this. "Carers need to have their own health needs met if the...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jen Frost
Author spotlight

Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Jen Frost

Aviva expects moderation after 44% protection sales boom

Autumn Budget 2024: Labour hikes employers' NI by 1.2 percentage points

More on uncategorised

Queen Elizabeth II dies after 70 years on the throne
uncategorised

Queen Elizabeth II dies after 70 years on the throne

1926-2022

COVER
clock 08 September 2022 • 1 min read
COVER parent company acquired by Arc
uncategorised

COVER parent company acquired by Arc

Backed by Eagle Tree Capital

COVER
clock 06 April 2022 • 1 min read
uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'

NICs could be raised 1 percentage point

Hannah Godfrey
clock 20 July 2021 • 2 min read