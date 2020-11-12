COVER Excellence Awards: All winners revealed!
This week we celebrated all those intermediaries and providers who are leading by example
The COVER Excellence Awards are the protection and health insurance industry's opportunity to celebrate those firms that are genuinely going the extra mile and leading by example.
We added three new awards this year: Best Business Protection Award; Best Protection Platform; and the Proud to Protect Award. The latter award is directed towards intermediaries, and brought to you in association with Aviva. It celebrates the life-changing impact of protection and health insurance. The best protection advice is all about going the extra mile for a client and this award reflects the sense of collective responsibility and commitment required. This might include securing access to insurance against the odds, helping to get a claim paid as well as consequential advice given to a client after pay-out.
Unfortunately, due to pandemic related restrictions, we were unable to meet in person this year. But we didn't let that stop all the fun! Our virtual awards show is the next best thing. You can watch the online ceremony here and find the full list of winners underneath.
Best Individual Income Protection
Winner = The Exeter
Highly Commended = Shepherds Friendly
Best Healthcare Intermediary
Winner = Assured Futures
Highly Commended = Lifepoint Healthcare
Best Business Protection
Winner = Aegon
Highly Commended = Legal & General
Employee Benefits Intermediary of the Year
Winner = Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
Highly Commended = EBCam
Best Group Income Protection
Winner = AIG Life
Customer Service Award
Winner = Future Proof
Highly Commended = Caspian Insurance
Best Individual Life Insurance
Winner = AIG Life
Best Individual Critical Illness
Winner = Guardian
Best Group Critical Illness
Winner = Aviva
Best Protection Platform
Winner = iPipeline
Highly Commended = Legal & General
Best Technology Provider
Winner = UnderwriteMe
Highly Commended = PRIMIS Mortgage Network - Toolbox
Rising Star
Winner = Alison Esson, AIG Life
Best Cash Plan
Winner = Health Shield
Best Group Health Insurance
Winner = Bupa
Highly Commended = Equipsme
Best Individual Health Insurance
Winner = Bupa
Highly Commended = Vitality
Best Added Value Service (Third Party)
Winner = CBT Clinics
Highly Commended = Medical Solutions
Best Added Value Service (Provider)
Winner = AIG Life
Highly Commended = Guardian
Best New Product - Innovation Award
Winner = Square Health
Highly Commended = Cirencester Friendly - Children's Critical Illness Support
Best Promotion of Protection
Winner = AIG Life
Highly Commended = Protection Review - ProtectX
Insurance Person of the Year
Winner = Alan Knowles, Cura Financial Services
Best Intermediary Promotion of Protection / Health
Winner = PRIMIS Mortgage Network
Highly Commended = Matthew Chapman, Plus Financial Group
Protection Intermediary of the Year
Winner = Drewberry
Highly Commended = Health Protection Solutions
Best Specialist Intermediary
Winner = Cura Financial Services
Highly Commended = Moneysworth
Small Intermediary of the Year
Winner = Moneysworth
Highly Commended = Vita
Proud to Protect Award in association with Aviva
Winner = Samantha Haffenden-Angear, Drewberry
Proud to Protect LifeSaver Award = David Holley, Holley Protect - Special Judges Award
Highly Commended = Christine Faraj, Caspian Insurance
Best Overall Intermediary (Individual Award)
Winner = Roy McLoughlin
