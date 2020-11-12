COVER Excellence Awards: All winners revealed!

This week we celebrated all those intermediaries and providers who are leading by example

The COVER Excellence Awards are the protection and health insurance industry's opportunity to celebrate those firms that are genuinely going the extra mile and leading by example.

We added three new awards this year: Best Business Protection Award; Best Protection Platform; and the Proud to Protect Award. The latter award is directed towards intermediaries, and brought to you in association with Aviva. It celebrates the life-changing impact of protection and health insurance. The best protection advice is all about going the extra mile for a client and this award reflects the sense of collective responsibility and commitment required. This might include securing access to insurance against the odds, helping to get a claim paid as well as consequential advice given to a client after pay-out.

Unfortunately, due to pandemic related restrictions, we were unable to meet in person this year. But we didn't let that stop all the fun! Our virtual awards show is the next best thing. You can watch the online ceremony here and find the full list of winners underneath.

Best Individual Income Protection

Winner = The Exeter

Highly Commended = Shepherds Friendly

Best Healthcare Intermediary

Winner = Assured Futures

Highly Commended = Lifepoint Healthcare

Best Business Protection

Winner = Aegon

Highly Commended = Legal & General

Employee Benefits Intermediary of the Year

Winner = Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

Highly Commended = EBCam

Best Group Income Protection

Winner = AIG Life

Customer Service Award

Winner = Future Proof

Highly Commended = Caspian Insurance

Best Individual Life Insurance

Winner = AIG Life

Best Individual Critical Illness

Winner = Guardian

Best Group Critical Illness

Winner = Aviva

Best Protection Platform

Winner = iPipeline

Highly Commended = Legal & General

Best Technology Provider

Winner = UnderwriteMe

Highly Commended = PRIMIS Mortgage Network - Toolbox

Rising Star

Winner = Alison Esson, AIG Life

Best Cash Plan

Winner = Health Shield

Best Group Health Insurance

Winner = Bupa

Highly Commended = Equipsme

Best Individual Health Insurance

Winner = Bupa

Highly Commended = Vitality

Best Added Value Service (Third Party)

Winner = CBT Clinics

Highly Commended = Medical Solutions

Best Added Value Service (Provider)

Winner = AIG Life

Highly Commended = Guardian

Best New Product - Innovation Award

Winner = Square Health

Highly Commended = Cirencester Friendly - Children's Critical Illness Support

Best Promotion of Protection

Winner = AIG Life

Highly Commended = Protection Review - ProtectX

Insurance Person of the Year

Winner = Alan Knowles, Cura Financial Services

Best Intermediary Promotion of Protection / Health

Winner = PRIMIS Mortgage Network

Highly Commended = Matthew Chapman, Plus Financial Group

Protection Intermediary of the Year

Winner = Drewberry

Highly Commended = Health Protection Solutions

Best Specialist Intermediary

Winner = Cura Financial Services

Highly Commended = Moneysworth

Small Intermediary of the Year

Winner = Moneysworth

Highly Commended = Vita

Proud to Protect Award in association with Aviva

Winner = Samantha Haffenden-Angear, Drewberry

Proud to Protect LifeSaver Award = David Holley, Holley Protect - Special Judges Award

Highly Commended = Christine Faraj, Caspian Insurance

Best Overall Intermediary (Individual Award)

Winner = Roy McLoughlin