Towergate launches online GP service

Introduced in response to changing health and wellbeing behaviours caused by pandemic

Towergate Health & Protection has launched a 24/7 online GP service for small-to-medium business (SME), corporate private medical insurance (PMI) and group risk clients to provide employees with advice and diagnoses remotely.

In response to changing health and wellbeing behaviours caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the GP Hero service allows employers to deliver whole-of-workforce and extended online GP access, traditionally only available to those employees insured on PMI or group risk insurance policies.

GP Hero is provided by digital health provider, HealthHero, and is now open to enrolment, with a minimum group size of three employees regardless of physical location.

Brett Hill, distribution director at Towergate Health & Protection, comments: "The benefits of fast, convenient online access to a GP have long been recognised, and the pandemic saw the rapid roll out of online GP services to PMI customers in the spring of 2020.

"However, not all employers can afford to provide every employee with PMI, so we have partnered with HealthHero to deliver an affordable way for SMEs to extend online GP access beyond their insured workforce at a critical time when NHS GP practices across the country will be occupied with the roll out of the UK's Covid vaccination programme throughout the course of 2021."

The launch of remote GP services is part of a wider initiative by Towergate Health & Protection to expand remote clinical services, which includes an employee assistance programme (EAP) for mental health support to SMEs launched last summer and an agreement with Ascenti in November to provide SMEs with access to Ascenti's remote physiotherapy services.