ABI launches Work and Wellbeing Hub

Advice, guidance and common questions related to protection insurance and long-term savings

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has brought together information on how insurers can support the health and wellbeing of customers through insurance and long-term savings products into an online hub.

The Work and Wellbeing Hub includes its Percy the Protection Calculator tool, employer toolkits, guides and resources, such as mental health case studies, alongside guidance on how Covid-19 might affect customers.

The ABI said: "As we face the unprecedented challenges and changes that the coronavirus pandemic has wrought for the economy, our lives and our workplaces, understanding your financial resilience and ensuring workplace wellbeing, is more important than ever.

"These changes have come about at a time when the world of work, and the role of individuals, employers and the government within it, was already changing rapidly - with new responsibilities for employers around workplace benefits, changing employee rights and responsibilities, under the Good Work Plan, and shifting work patterns and models such as gig-work and increased trends towards flexible working.

"Insurance and long-term savings firms play a fundamental role in helping customers and businesses to navigate these changes and providing the essential safety net to help people protect what they value most."