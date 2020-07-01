ABI
EXCLUSIVE: ABI plots mental health standards for insurers
Expected early 2020
MAPS establishes 10-member steering group
First meeting next month
Home-savers at risk of financial catastrophe due to Universal Credit - ABI
‘Percy’ alpha version launches
Travel insurance medical bills hit 'eight-year high' - ABI
500,000 claims last year
ABI names new chair
Chief exec of Allianz
Charlie Campbell: A modern approach to mental health
'Openly acknowledging real life'
ABI urges govt. to publish social care green paper
'Massive campaign needed'
ABI and GRiD record 'highest ever' annual paid claim stats
97.6% claims paid in 2018
Technology giant IBM joins ABI
Industry body’s largest associate member
COVER Feature: A bold claim
Publishing paid claims stats, customer care and using personal stories
Tom Baigrie: A new age
'Easier access to cover'
Should climate change be on the protection radar?
Asks Suzanne Clarkson
ABI launches 'income gap' online calculator
‘Percy: The Protection Calculator’
Industry reacts to FSCP consumer paper
ABI makes statement on consumer panel findings while key protection figures welcome call for Universal Credit means-testing exemption
Alan Lakey: What is in a name?
Instead of 'deckchair shifting', the ABI should tidy up confusion around critical illness condition definitions
Bupa to rejoin ABI
Healthcare provider signs up to Association of British Insurers (ABI) after withdrawing membership in 2013
Incoming Zurich CEO named first woman chair of ABI
Incoming Zurich Europe, Middle East and Africa chief executive Amanda Blanc has been appointed as the first female chair of the Association of British Insurers (ABI).
Tom Baigrie: Stamp out mis-selling before the regulator does
Telesales and misuse of bought data is damaging life insurance within the eyes of consumers. The industry must act before the FCA steps in...
Industry reaction: ABI issues minimum standards for CIC
Some positive moves but "major issues" missed at consultation stage to improve access to insurance
ABI releases 'Guide to Minimum Standards' for CIC
Terminal illness definition removed, HIV deleted and an exclusion for early stage thyroid cancer allowed
The great IP vs mental health impasse
With Mental Health Awareness Week upon us, Suzanne Clarkson explores what the individual IP market can learn from their group counterparts when it comes to supporting people with mental health issues...
Two thirds of overall claims paid out for life in 2017
CIC represents 23% of all claims and income protection accounts for 12%, according to figures from ABI and GRiD
Extra 25% provider levy misses 'realities of adviser failure' - ABI
Reaction from insurers
97.8% of all group and individual claims paid in 2017
'Record-breaking' £5bn in total pay-outs for protection industry last year and £1.6bn paid out for group risk, according to ABI and GRiD