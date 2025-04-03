ABI appoints Kay Swinburne as chair

Swinburne will chair the ABI board with immediate effect and for an initial period of three years, joining Sacha Romanovitch as the ABI's independent non-executive director. She entered the House of Lords as a Peer and Government Whip (Baroness in Waiting) in June 2023 and served as a government minister in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. She continues to participate in legislation in the Lords, the ABI detailed, with her interests including financial services, fintech, artificial intelligence and science. Additionally, Swinburne worked in financial services ...