ABI appoints Kay Swinburne as chair

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has appointed Baroness Kay Swinburne as its independent chair, succeeding Baroness Nicky Morgan.
Swinburne will chair the ABI board with immediate effect and for an initial period of three years, joining Sacha Romanovitch as the ABI's independent non-executive director. She entered the House of Lords as a Peer and Government Whip (Baroness in Waiting) in June 2023 and served as a government minister in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. She continues to participate in legislation in the Lords, the ABI detailed, with her interests including financial services, fintech, artificial intelligence and science. Additionally, Swinburne worked in financial services ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.