PartnerRe joins ABI

The reinsurer's life and health business supports UK insurers with individual and group protection. As part of the ABI, PartnerRe becomes on of over 300 firms, and will be involved in work with UK governments, HM Treasury, regulators and consumer organisations to promote the importance of the sector. Bernie Hamilton, head of UK & Ireland, life & health, PartnerRe, said: "As a key partner to UK's leading insurers, PartnerRe is pleased to join the ABI community. "We look forward to working with the ABI, and our fellow members to complement the insights and contributions of its other...