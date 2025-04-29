ABI appoints director of regulation

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has named David Otudeko as director of regulation, following the departure of Charlotte Clark last year.
Otudeko has been acting as interim director of regulation since November 2024 amid Clark's departure to join the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as director, and he joined the ABI in 2021 as head of Prudential Regulation. He leads the regulation directorate which is in charge of the ABI's policy work on prudential regulation, conduct regulation, tax, financial and corporate reporting and environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Otudeko said that it is a critical time for (re)insurance regulation with the government with regulators focused on the UK's economic growth and c...
