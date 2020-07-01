advertising
Madonna falls and life insurance sells - Beagle Street
Beagle Street saw its highest sales of life insurance over the last two years during the night Madonna fell from the stage at the BRIT Awards 2015.
Vitality to sponsor Cricket World Cup coverage
Vitality has announced it will sponsor Sky Sports' dedicated channel for the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup.
Talking dog for Vitality ad campaign
The latest ad campaign for Vitality has been launched with a Dachshund voiced by comedian Ade Edmonson to star alongside athletes Jonny Wilkinson and Jessica Ennis-Hill.
Beagle Street ad complaints dismissed
The Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) has dismissed complaints made about online life insurer Beagle Street's monster advert that was broadcast last year.
RIAS launches 'where experience counts' campaign
Specialist insurer RIAS is to launch a fully integrated advertising campaign designed to reflect the modern face of the UK's over 50s.
Our health and the health of our loved ones is by far the most important thing to us. If we were to turn the clock back a hundred years, sadly, not as much could be done to look after it. Prior to penicillin, almost no-one felt there was anything that...
Aviva tones down Downton Abbey ads
Aviva has bowed to public pressure and toned down its Downtown Abbey motorcycle crash victim ads.
Market views: Developing consumer advertising
Aviva has unveiled its protection TV advertising campaign. Is this the chink of light that the industry needs to maximise consumer awareness and engagement, and will it prompt further moves by insurers either individually or collectively?
COVER poll and result: Advisers reject TPD reforms
The ABI's reforms of Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) definitions on critical illness (CI) policies have not been well received by advisers.
Aviva launches 'emotionally disturbing' life cover campaign
Aviva is launching a high profile ‘emotionally disturbing' life insurance campaign including a series of television adverts.
ASDA protection ad slammed by ASA
A life cover advert by ASDA has been found to have breached TV advertising standards rules by the Advertising Standards Authority.