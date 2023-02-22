ASA bans further misleading life insurance adverts

In a ruling published today (22 February), the authority detailed it had investigated five issues relating to three paid-for adverts that appeared on Facebook last year and a website.

Within its investigation, the ASA challenged whether the social media ads were misleading as they implied "the advertiser's websites could provide inline quotes" and did not "make clear they were a lead generation service."

It also challenged whether the adverts were misleading by not making clear the "basis of the stated cover levels, or that the level of over was based on factors including age, health and lifestyle," and a number of claims that could not be substantiated.

The adverts, issued by Swiss firm Digital Result Group GmbH - trading as UK Life Protection, British Life Cover Quotes and British Life Benefits - ran across Facebook and featured a range of claims including "Save Up to 65% on Life Insurance Cover" and New Programme Helps UK Residents Qualify to get Life Insurance Cover for as little as £3 per month with no Medical Exams."

The ASA noted that Digital Results Group did not respond to its enquiries and stated in its ruling: "The ASA was concerned by Digital Result Group GMBH's lack of response and apparent disregard for the Code, which was a breach of CAP Code (Edition 12) rule 1.7 (Unreasonable delay).

"We reminded them of their responsibility to provide a substantive response to our enquiries and told the to do so in the future."

The standards body upheld all five complaints against the adverts, on the basis that consumers would not know that the firm was a lead generator rather than a life insurance provider and that its claims on pricing and lack of medical examinations were unsubstantiated.

The ASA ruled that the adverts must not run again "in the form complained about" or for Digital Results Group not to "claim or imply that they were acting for purposes outside their trade or business and to make clear the commercial intent of their marketing."

"We also told them to ensure that they made clear the basis of stated levels of cover, including that they stipulated where factors such as age, lifestyle and health were taken into account when quotes were generated," the ASA stated.

"We further told them to ensure that any claims made in their advertising were substantiated. We referred the matter to the CAP Compliance team."

Earlier this month, the ASA upheld five issues with a life insurance advert that appeared on Facebook in August last year posted by a financial blogger named Emily Harding and two websites by MVP Invest.