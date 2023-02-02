ASA upholds complaints over misleading life insurance adverts

Following an investigation, the ASA upheld five issues with an advert that appeared on Facebook in August last year posted by a financial blogger named Emily Harding and two websites by MVP Invest.

According to the Authority, a paid-for post featured an image of two people who "appeared to be over 50 years of age" along with a third, who were looking at a phone screen with the accompanying text: "Why don't more mums know about this? Mums in their 50s could now qualify for family protection worth £41,438 or more. Just answer a few questions and MoneySavingTricks.co.uk finds the best life policies in minutes."

The post also included the claims: "Life Insurance for 50+ Mums worth £41,438" and "New life insurance policy for dads over 50 could pay £41,438 or more to you" and linked to the MoneySavingTricks.co.uk website.

The website featured a number of statements relating to life insurance claims eligibility, including one that said: ""Thousands Of UK Seniors Now Qualify for £41,438. Check below to see what you could get".

It also offers a "quick quote in minutes" and offered to connect consumers with "the most affordable life insurance policies you never realized you qualify for" from "vetted, FCA authorised brokers and insurers."

The ASA challenged whether the advert posted on Facebook was misleading due to implication it was posted by Emily Harding - positioned as a "a professional blogger with passion for financial topics" - rather than by MVP Invest, as well as claims about the insurance product being "only recently available and was more special than it was."

It also challenged whether the Facebook adverts and claims on the MoneySavingTricks.co.uk website were misleading customers as they implied the site was a comparison service that could offer direct online quotes for life insurance, rather than a lead generation service,

The claims that the website also used FCA-regulated advisers and had been mentioned in notable media publications with favourable reviews.

In response to the ASA's challenges, JNB leads, the firm responsible for MJP Invest, stated it had taken over all advertising accounts for MVP in August 2022 and that it had made a review into the material highlighted and withdrawn the adverts.

The ASA upheld all five challenges following its investigation, ruling that the adverts must not appear again and instructing MVP Invest to "ensure that future marketing communications did not give the overall impression that they were written by personal individuals who were independent from their business."

"We also told them not to falsely imply that their products being offered were only recently available and were more special than they were. We told them to ensure they did not falsely imply they were acting for purposes outside of their trade, and to ensure that their future marketing communications made clear that their purpose was to gather consumer's personal information for lead generation," the ASA stated.