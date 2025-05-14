BIBA launches insurance broker ad campaign

The campaign will air on Sky TV, national radio, newspapers, podcasts, Spotify, online with Google and on social media. It was announced the BIBA Conference on 14 May 2025 and will run throughout May and June this year. The association aims to reach over 30 million UK adults, but with a focus on startups, entrepreneurs and the business community at large. Specifically, BIBA said it aimed to target small-to-medium-sized business (SME) owners and decisionmakers, as well as future startup business owners aged 21-45. Graeme Trudgill, CEO, BIBA, said: "This is a new era for promoting in...