Consumer Duty: Don't Forget the Marketing

"Beyond the potential regulatory penalties, non-compliance can also result in reputational damage"

clock • 3 min read

With Consumer Duty just a matter of weeks away, Alain Desmier, managing director at Contact State, reviews why firms in the protection space need to be mindful of their marketing and lead generation activities to ensure compliance under the new guidelines.

The Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Consumer Duty is a game-changing regulatory initiative designed to ensure that consumers receive fair treatment throughout their interactions with financial services providers. The deadline for compliance is 31 July, and, understandably, financial services firms have focused their attention on ensuring the products and services they provide meet the requirements. But it is important that they do not forget to assess their marketing and advertising strategies too. That doesn't just mean their own, branded ads and marketing campaigns - it also enc...

