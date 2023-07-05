Consumer Duty: Don't Forget the Marketing

The Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Consumer Duty is a game-changing regulatory initiative designed to ensure that consumers receive fair treatment throughout their interactions with financial services providers. The deadline for compliance is 31 July, and, understandably, financial services firms have focused their attention on ensuring the products and services they provide meet the requirements. But it is important that they do not forget to assess their marketing and advertising strategies too. That doesn't just mean their own, branded ads and marketing campaigns - it also enc...