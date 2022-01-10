One in five unable to secure a GP appointment: Simplyhealth

Conducted among 2,000 UK adults, the research sought to gain a better understanding of current waiting times for GP appointments.

In addition to finding that one in five were unable to secure an appointment when they required one, the research found that just under half (47%) of respondents had attempted to book an appointment with an NHS GP in the previous six months (July-December 2020).

Of those that tried to make an appointment, 40% considered their needs to be ‘urgent' and nearly half of all ‘very urgent' medical issues still couldn't secure a same-day appointment.

Telephone appointments with GPs were the most popular (51%) during the period, followed by in-person consultations (40%) and video calls (6%).

Simplyhealth, which offers access to video GP appointments through its health insurance policies, stated it has recorded a 114% increase in bookings for virtual GP consultations between November 2020 and December 2001.

The provider has also launched a new TV advertising campaign portraying different individual health scenarios running on Sky and FreeView channels over the next six weeks.

Chrissy Fice, marketing director from Simplyhealth, commented: "At Simplyhealth we are dedicated to our purpose of improving access to healthcare, for our valued customers and communities across the UK. The TV ads bring to life on screen relatable health scenarios whilst highlighting Simplyhealth's affordable health solutions.

"It's not always easy or convenient to take a trip to a GP surgery, but with access to a 24/7 video GP, people can get peace of mind, temporary relief and the next steps to sorting those everyday health concerns, whenever and wherever they need it."