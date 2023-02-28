More consumers using false data to avoid insurance sales calls

Within the first month of 2023, the monthly average of leads rejected by Contact State's firewall after being identified as ‘fake data' stood at 9.7% - nearly double the 5% recorded throughout 2022.

The findings follow on from the Data Control Matters report, which surveyed 5,000 UK consumers and found over one in four (29%) said they had a negative experience when getting a quote for a financial product online.

Of those, 24% said it was not clear they would have to provide their details to obtain a quote when starting the process, while the same percentage said that instead of receiving an online quote they instead received a call and 30% said they had "too much contact too quickly" after inputting their details.

Alain Desmier, founder and director of Contact State, told COVER that the research does not indicate a lack of consumer trust in the protection industry, but that consumers are becoming "more wary" about the way in which online forms capture, process and transfer their personal data.

"These validation numbers, and the findings from Data Control Matters, suggest that consumers are increasingly testing an online journey, before they are willing to part with their real details," he commented.

"Protection brands that can build rapport and trust with a consumer from the very first click, will win."

Protection lead generation and advertising have come under regulatory scrutiny recently, with the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) stepping in to uphold complaints against several life insurance adverts that breached standards.

Most notably, the ASA recently banned an advert from life insurer DeadHappy that featured the image of convicted serial killer, Harold Shipman, that drew widespread condemnation from the protection adviser community.

The ASA has also moved to ban a number of adverts that sought to disguise lead generation activity that positioned firms as offering life insurance comparison services or online quote services.

Evaluating the same time period, Contact State also found that the number of certificate rejects - where customer data is genuine, but validity of their journey has been questioned - had risen from 12% to 18%.

Contact State noted that while the firewall has been running less than a year, meaning direct Q1 2023-Q1 2022 comparisons are unavailable, it did record a "considerable shift" in invalid reporting, "even amongst the traditionally higher quality lead providers in January."

Desmier told COVER that misleading lead generation or adverts that "trick" consumers were a symptom of a much wider problem, namely that "the value chain in insurance distribution is misaligned."

"The era of 'cheap' data is over, and insurance distributors will not survive unless they either have secure, long-term partnerships with customer facing insurance brands and/or find ways to generate their own leads. In the very near future, 'cost per lead' life insurance campaigns will simply not exist," Desmier explained.

However, he also warned that the bad lead generators should not be viewed as "the bogey man" that exist merely to "rip off consumers and life insurance brokers," stating that it was instead "simply a shift in the industry."

"For years, they've filled a demand for cheap data driven by the entire insurance chain and, as always, it will be market forces more than industry initiatives that will have the most success when it comes to combatting bad intention marketing," Desmier said.