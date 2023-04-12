DeadHappy avoids ASA action on cost of living advert

Complaints not upheld

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has ruled that a TV advert run by DeadHappy in late January did not trivialise the experiences of consumers struggling with the cost of living crisis.

In it's ruling, published today (12 April), the ASA outlined its response to five complaints received against the advert, which was first broadcast on 23 January. The advert, depicted in a cartoon style, featured two men conversing in a darkened room which was then depicted to be in a frozen state, with icicles attached to furniture and penguins in the background. One man was depicted wearing heavy winter clothing and clutching a hot water bottle, bemoaining the cost of energy, while the second encouraged the other to take out a life insurance policy with DeadHappy. "We're all skin...

