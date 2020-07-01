lead generation
Tom and Polly: A Candid look at lead generation
Lead Co-op enters PMI sector
Lead generator, Lead Co-op, has begun offering Private Medical Insurance (PMI) leads.
Ark Financial launches IP lead generation service
Ark Financial Leads has launched a service to provide advisers with telephone qualified income protection (IP) leads.
Ark Financial Leads launches protection and mortgage lead service
A new lead generation provider has launched on the protection and mortgage markets with plans to enter the pensions and investments sectors later this year.
Leadbay secures buyer
Leadbay Media Group has sold its assets to the Mitchell Farrar Group for an undisclosed sum and is set to relaunch its brands.
Brokers set to lose £200,000 from Leadbay sale
Leadbay Media Group's assets will be sold without liabilities tomorrow at midday, leaving brokers roughly £200,000 out of pocket and outstanding debts of over £600,000 to November 2010.
LeadPoint launches telephone verification system
LeadPoint, the online lead generation solutions provider, has announced the launch of its real-time telephone verification system.
Leadbay unveils PMI lead service
Following a successful trial lead provider Leadbay has launched a service for private medical insurance (PMI) leads.
Google to help advisers build online presence
Google, the search engine giant, is to launch free training and support for IFAs to help them take advantage of online business opportunities.
Leadbay amalgamates with All About Group
Leadbay's parent company, Add Momentum Holdings, has joined with the All About Group to create the country's largest financial services lead generation company.
LeadPoint reveals new adviser web site
Lead generation firm, LeadPoint has announced the launch of a new website designed to help lead buyers maximise their investment in new leads.
New business for advisers to rise in 2010
Financial services advisers are very optimistic about their business growth prospects in 2010, according to research from paaleads.
Dean Jones investigates the importance of the internet in building new relationships with clients
Refining the process
A few simple techniques can make lead buying a much more rewarding activity. Jonathan Barrett explains.