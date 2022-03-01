Enduralife partners with Contact State on lead certification

To improve quality of lead generation

Enduralife has entered into a new partnership with Contact State which will see all new protection leads bought by the distribtuor gain certification.

The protection distributor will use Contact State's Application Program Interface (API) to deliver, certify and provide "real time" feedback on all leads whilst gaining independent certification, real time feedback and regular reports.

The partnership will also aim to improve the quality of lead generation for Enduralife and ensure its equipped to handle future regulation changes.

Kevin Paterson, Enduralife managing director, explained that the validation of lead generation is a "significant and growing concern for the entire financial services industry."

"There is pressure from the regulator, advertising standards agency and search engines to tidy up the industry and improve the process for customers, as well as those who buy and sell leads," he continued.

Alain Desmier, founder and director of Contact State said the partnership will improve lead quality while also demonstrating to partners and insurers that "Enduralife is taking these issues seriously, as all buyers and sellers of leads should."

"We need to do more than just ask awkward compliance questions every now and then; we must demand, real-time transparency and build trust in the marketing customer journey again. Better, more compliant data integrity practices will make the customer experience more profitable for everyone," Desmier concluded.

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
