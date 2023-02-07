Adviser sounds alarm over use of influencers in protection promotions

Speaking to COVER about the issue, Astley said that the use of influencers in social media promotions has grown enormously in recent years and that it could be having an adverse impact on consumers and potential consumers alike.

The founder and managing director of CoverMyBubble said that she holds numerous concerns over the practice of protection firms, specifically Appointed Representatives (ARs), paying an influencer to promote a particular product or service.

Primary among these issues is the possibility of undoing the good work that has been done by the industry to improve sector's image and to achieve better outcomes for clients.

"We are all working so hard to try and raise awareness and educate people on the right insurances and some firms or individuals are setting things back, as it's like the old lead generators misrepresenting insurance to entice people in or be an influencer for them," she told COVER.

"I feel very strongly about this and it is why I work so hard raising awareness on both sides. Educating followers on types of insurance but also what to look out for within our industry so consumers are not pushed away even further."

Astley says she has seen and been pointed to examples of promotions fronted by influencers that have resulted in consumers being cold called up to a dozen times a day, not being offered the most suitable products, not being give time to properly review quotes, and lack a of support when claims are required.

All of which is not exclusive to influencer-fronted promotions, but Astley states that the use of recognisable faces to entice people into engaging with these adverts is only encouraging such bad practices.

"What worries me is we are heading into a cycle of people being led to the wrong companies as the lead gen world used to do and its certain firms of mainly AR status that are creating this bad cycle, undoing all the good work we are trying to do," she said.

Astley's warning comes after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) stated the growing use of influencers for financial promotions is of "growing concern" during its wider work on addressing misleading adverts.

She also highlighted how some influencers that have engaged with such offers have been taken advantage of. In one example shared by Astley on LinkedIn last month, an influencer had agreed to promote life insurance for an appointed representative firm, only to find out she would be required to take out a policy and pay the premiums included.

The influencer was then offered one month's premiums refunded for a "grid post" on her social media channel and one month's cover refunded for each referral she brought in.

"The influencers are uneducated about this market and don't understand poor practise can happen, they just want to help raise awareness and be paid for doing so," she commented.

"There are also some big influencers working with big firms and being paid up to 5K- £10K to be in a year contract with them. Again, they are unaware of where they are sending people which is concerning for the future of insurance."