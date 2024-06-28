iPipeline launches protection engagement tool

PreQuo Lead Gen sits within an adviser or broker website as a first point of contact for customers. The new version allows customers to experiment with various levels of cover through the software's interactive sliding scales which show real life scenarios for risk and the likelihood of claims. Through the engagement tool, customers will get a better idea of the possible cover that is available to them, the technology supplier said, aiming to help drive increased conversion into protection leads for advisers. All leads receive a risk assessment, education and expectation-setting throu...