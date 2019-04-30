Holloway Friendly: Keeping life colourful

The history of Holloway Friendly, the state of society today and how to sell income protection

When George Holloway, MP for Stroud and factor owner, invented income protection (IP) to support his staff back in the 1870s, little did he know that it would go on to become such an important part of the protection puzzle. Or that his mutual society Holloway Friendly would grow to be the lively, colourful and innovative institution that it is today.

But while there can be no doubting the greatness of George's genesis all those years ago, few can argue that income protection is as synonymous as it should be today, and at a time when there is real need for it.

As we will explore in this interactive eBook, your average coffee shop dweller or high street shopper probably does not have the foggiest clue about income protection - what it actually is, how much they could actually benefit from it and, most importantly, how little they are supported should the worst happen.

Despite the public's lack of financial resilience to income shocks, IP is still very much a financial product that is sold rather than bought. In our latest eBook, we will therefore hear from top advisers, product specialists, marketers and underwriters - as well as Holloway Friendly's CEO Stuart Tragheim - to explore how we can get the most out of income protection as an industry, how far we can go in helping customers and, as a result, society as a whole. Read it here.