Industry reaction: Protection exempt from mortgage loan means-testing - DWP
Providers supplying mortgage protection solutions alongside State benefits should 'keep it simple'
DWP: Mortgage protection pay-outs excluded from means-testing
Income from insurance covering mortgage payments disregarded when entitlement to benefits assessed
Think tank proposes scrapping current disability benefit system
The out-of-work benefits system for people with a health condition or disability is ‘broken' and should be scrapped in favour of a single working age benefit, a major report has urged.
Bereavement benefits: Couples face £82m 'living together penalty'
Out-of-date benefit rules which omit cohabiting couples from certain Bereavement Benefits are costing £82 million per year in lost benefits, according to a major report by Royal London.
How to maximise protection revenue
Cirencester Friendly's Paul Hudson shares top tips to help advisers increase protection revenue.
LV announces income protection seminars
LV= has announced it will host nine seminars for advisers on how to boost income protection sales, around the UK.
Bereavement support payment will be tax-free
The new bereavement support payment (BSP) will be be tax-free with a higher immediate payment, the draft Finance Bill clauses released by parliament have revealed.
Macmillan Cancer Support endorses Gov Committee PIP criticism
Macmillan Cancer Support has highlighted continuing problems with the Personal Independence Payment, as highlighted by the Government's own Work and Pensions Committee (WPC), labelling claims backlogs as "appalling".
Select Committee to probe WCAs
MPs have announced they are to undertake a Select Committee inquiry into the controversial Work Capability Assessments (WCA).
Call for IP money-back guarantee
Income protection (IP) has scope for a money-back guarantee so the premium is returned to the consumer in the event it does not pay out as expected, delegates heard at the launch of the IPTF's Signposts for Income Protection.
DWP publishes new benefit rates
The department of Work and Pensions has published the Social security benefits up-rating for 2014 in a written Ministerial Statement.
Pros and cons of telephone support for Health and Work Service revealed
Further details about the government's new Health and Work Service (HWS) have been published along with a substantial report examining the potential value of using telephone services to provide health and return to work support.
Benefits of benefits campaign launched
Disability rights UK has announced a national campaign highlighting the benefits of the welfare state.
Benefits cap now in place nationwide
The financial benefit cap came into place across the country at the end of September the Government has announced.
Widespread apathy about protection is huge risk to UK, Zurich warns
PPI controversy, opaque financial services and lack of trust in the industry are key barriers to widespread apathy about insurance protection, pensions and savings, Zurich has warned.
Widespread confusion about sickness benefit entitlement
The majority of UK adults have no awareness of limited state support should they be unable to work through illness or disability, according to Zurich research.
Young people receive in-work benefits
Young people will receive in-work benefits under the Universal Credit reform, the minister for welfare reform has said.
DirectGov puts benefit cap calculator online
There is now an online benefits cap calculator on the DirectGov website, allowing advisers to illustrate how the benefits cap might affect clients.
Legal aid to be removed for benefit disputes
Royal assent has been given to the Legal Aid: Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act (LASPO) 2012, which removes legal aid from a series of welfare issues.
Govt already targeting sick and disabled as welfare reforms passed
The government's controversial welfare reforms have received Royal Ascent and so been adopted into law.
Mental health benefit claimants jump by a third
More than a quarter of a million people are claiming Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) because of mental and behavioural disorders, research has revealed.
Aegon publishes State death benefits guide
Aegon has published a guide to State bereavement payments that will be issued with all death claim packs.
Grieving families need more short term financial support
Bereavement benefits need to be altered to better support those who have suffered the death of a loved one, government research has found.