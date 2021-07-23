ADVERTISEMENT

MP calls for National Insurance surcharge for over-50s to pay for social care

Social care funding gap stands at £7bn

Hannah Godfrey
clock 23 July 2021 • 2 min read
Damian Green MP, chair of the all-party parliamentary group on adult social care and longevity, said a national insurance (NI) surcharge should be levied on over-50s to help to pay for social care.

The MP said the NI surcharge should be topped up with an insurance policy that could involve property wealth to solve the £7bn social care funding crisis.

Speaking at a panel alongside the Equity Release Council, Pure Retirement and My Care Consultant, Green said: "There is a £7bn funding gap the government needs to fill to provide social care funding.

"A NI surcharge for over-50s, topped up with an insurance policy that could involve property wealth, can be part of a long-term solution that is sustainable and fair across generations."

Green's comments followed a week of speculation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were planning to levy additional taxes on working-age people to fund social care.

Various national news outlets reported a social care funding plan was close to being agreed that would see National Insurance Contributions (NICs) rise by at least one percentage point to raise billions to pay for social care.

The plan faced an immediate backlash, with experts pointing out such a move could see the government accused of an "intergenerational raid" and that it would place another burden on working-age people at a time when jobs are insecure, inflation is rising, and wages are squeezed.

The plans were then reportedly shelved until the autumn as the Prime Minister's diary has been thrown into disarray, with both Johnson and Sunak isolating after coming into contact with a person with Covid-19.

The PM's spokesperson told The Mirror a plan to fund social care would come "by the end of the year".

Equity Release Council chair David Burrowes said: "The social care sector is a highly complex area and a source of major tension for individuals and families across the generations, compounded by local and national funding challenges.

"Yet almost half of the population are united in feeling that social care should be funded for everyone, up to a certain point, with the option to top this up with your own finances.

"The equity release sector has an important role to play in supporting a sustainable solution and help more people achieve their wishes to be cared for in their own homes."

