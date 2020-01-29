Brits increasingly exposed to 'sick pay gap'

Average gap between earnings and statutory sick pay has increased by over £375 per month, survey shows

Since 2016, statutory sick pay (SSP) has risen by just £25.14, from £383.28 to £408.42 per month, which is behind inflation.

This means the average worker relying on state benefits would be left with a shortfall of over £1,540 each month, compared with a monthly shortfall of £1,164 in 2016, research by Cirencester Friendly has suggested.

This pay gap is compounded by reduced contractual sick pay which has fallen dramatically from an average of 15.7 weeks in 2016 to under 4.5 weeks this year.

According to a survey of 2000-plus workers in the UK, 25% of UK workers have no savings at all, which increases to 32% among women. On average, Britons say their savings would last nine weeks if they were to stop working - compared to thirteen weeks in 2016.

Despite this, only 17% of people have income protection

David Macgregor, Commercial Director at Cirencester Friendly said: "It is deeply concerning that so many people would face potential financial hardship if they had to stop work due to illness or injury, and with the growing difference between people's actual earnings and SSP this looks to be a trend which will only worsen.

"When faced with household bills, potential medical costs and either mortgage or rent, the average person's savings would be exhausted in just nine weeks. We hope our findings will serve as a reminder for people to take out income protection to provide them with continuing income and peace of mind, if they are ill or injured and unable to work."

Last year, the UK government announced proposals to overhaul statutory sick pay.