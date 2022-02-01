The Practical Protection Podcast: Routes to Insurance

Mental Health in Life Insurance week

The second daily podcast, as part of the Mental Health in Life Insurance week, from Practical Protection Podcast features protection experts Phil Jeynes, Neal Cross and Alan Knowles discussing routes to protection insurance.

In this episode, part of the Mental Health in Life Insurance week from the Institue and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) Mental Health Working Group, Cura Financial's Kathryn Knowles speaks to Phil Jeynes (Reassured), Neal Cross (MoneySupermarket) and Alan Knowles (Protection Distributor's Group) about the various routes to protection insurance, including advised, non-advised and comparison sites, for people living with mental health conditions.

The key takeaways:

  • People living with mental health conditions might not feel comfortable talking to someone about their medical history.
  • Firms should adapt their communications and link with specialist partners, to support people that are living with mental health, to access insurance in a way that suits them best.
  • There is work being done to encourage the use of iGPRs to better support insurance application underwriting times, to help reduce some of the worry that can potentially build during this time.

Listen to the full podcast below:

This podcast was published by COVER as part of the Mental Health in Life Insurance week.

