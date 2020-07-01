d2c
reviti: Doing the right thing... or is it smoke and mirrors?
Controversial new D2C proposition under the spotlight
Gryphon co-founder launches D2C life provider owned by tobacco giant
Premiums start at £5 a month
COVER Technology & Innovation: Keynote and programme announced
Putting the tech into protection
COVER Feature: Rise of the robots
Fintech, insurtech and now… protech?
DeadHappy launches digital pay-as-you-go D2C life product
‘Traditional life insurance is overpriced, complex and dull’
VitalityInvest appoints Justin Taurog as deputy CEO
Alongside raft of other changes
LifeQuote partners with Anorak
Smart data platform for IFAs and wealth managers dealing with protection sales
Sixty adviser firms add LifeQuote D2C service to sites
The protection comparison function allows clients to independently search, select and buy from a whole of protection service