Reassured to power Go.Compare life insurance comparison

Reassured has been selected by price comparison website Go.Compare as its life insurance comparison service partner.

Customers will be able to compare a range of life insurance policies from different providers through the new service, which has been designed to cater to individual needs and pricing requirements of different customers.

In addition to powering Go.Compare's new online service, Reassured will also provide telephone support to those needing to discuss their life insurance cover.

Phil Jeynes, director of corporate strategy at Reassured, described the deal as the first of its type for the broker as it combines Reassured's digital and offline expertise.

Steve Marshall, chief executive at Reassured, commented: "Having grown to become the largest independent broker in the UK over the last decade, we remain committed to getting even more new customers into this vital market.

"Our expansion plans include working in partnership with major brands and I'm delighted that Go.Compare have chosen our proposition for their client base."

Ceri McMillan, insurance director at Go.Compare, stated that life insurance is "a complicated product," and one that people don't like discussing or spending time trying to understand, hence why it's "so important to get it right."

"We were impressed by Reassured's breadth of cover, and in particular, the team's dedication to providing great customer service," she commented.

"Reassured's excellent track record with consumers was a real selling point for us, and the fact that they could provide both an online and offline customer service meant that we could help more customers with their life insurance requirements."

Jaskeet Briah
